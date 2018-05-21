It’s hard to define the concept of perfection. Philosophers have debated the meaning of perfection for centuries, wondering aloud whether it can ever truly be achieved. But we here at Gizmodo believe that we have finally found it. This video, posted to Twitter on May 19, 2018 A.D., is perfect.

Make sure you watch this video, this absolute definition of perfection, with the sound on:

We have absolutely no context for the video. Where did it come from? What are these innocent pixels trying to tell us? Who are the frail human forms that bookend the high-tech screens that divide them? What does it all mean? What does it mean to be a human?

Philosophers will no doubt debate the meaning of this video for centuries to come. But all that they’ll be able to agree upon is that this video, in all its glory, is perfect.