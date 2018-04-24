Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

When it comes to Rube Goldberg machines, if you have to ask why, you’ll probably never understand the joy of building impossibly complex machines to accomplish the simplest of tasks. Need a piece of tape? This machine takes almost five minutes to do nothing but dispense a sticky strip.

And that’s assuming all the mechanisms—made from cardboard toilet paper tubes, popsicle sticks, dominoes, and even red Solo cups—work perfectly all the way through. DaksDominos’ tape-dispensing Rube Goldberg masterpiece apparently failed the first 187 times he tried to capture the elaborate chain reaction on video. Does 188 attempts seem worth the effort? Have you ever tried to find the start of a fresh roll of tape? It can be maddening. I’d gladly use this machine instead.

