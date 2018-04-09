Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you weren’t able to scrape together $500 to buy Elon Musk’s fund-raising flamethrower, YouTube’s Jairus of All has a cheaper, DIY alternative that instead spews a massive spinning tornado of fire using a pair of ducted fans and a tank of liquid propane worn as a backpack.

Jairus’ cannon has a wonderful ‘banned science fair experiment’ aesthetic to it, but it also looks like something Wile E. Coyote would have ordered from the ACME catalog in another ill-conceived attempt to take out the Road Runner. Although, in the wrong hands, Jarius’ creation looks like it could easily take out a small bird, or a nearby planet.

[YouTube via The Awesomer]