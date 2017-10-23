GIF

It’s certainly impressive when someone spends an entire week stacking dominoes, but watching them fall over for half an hour gets a little dull after the first few minutes. So domino masters Hevesh5 and Kaplamino teamed up to create a series of seemingly impossible domino tricks that are far more impressive than any Guinness World Record attempt.

Gravity is still the main power source for most of these tricks, but at other times a slight breeze or the subtle vibrations from a domino toppling to the floor is all that’s needed to keep a chain going. Hopefully this video inspires other domino stackers to stop chasing word records, and instead put more thought into their domino runs, because I could watch these for hours.

[YouTube via The Awesomer]