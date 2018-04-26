It’s not uncommon for cartoon characters to find themselves unwittingly dragged through all the chaos of a saw mill. From the audience’s perspective, it’s usually hilarious. But when you send a small camera on a log through a saw mill, scary doesn’t even begin to describe the experience of being pulled through all that machinery.

You’ll never watch cartoons the same way again after seeing this video from the production line of New Zealand’s Red Stag Timber. The giant saw blades you’re fed through might not even be the scariest part. It’s the darkened tunnels with the spinning teeth-covered wheels that spark my anxieties the most. You won’t catch me on an amusement park’s log ride ever again.

[YouTube via Digg]