Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Construction workers in Moscow using a rooftop crane to lift a giant pane of glass to the top of a 30-plus-story skyscraper will unfortunately have to try it once again. The glass was almost in their reach when the cable apparently snapped, sending the window and its support rig plummeting to the ground.

But well before it landed, the single sheet of glass became millions of tiny pieces of glass as the pane drifted into the building during its descent and prematurely shattered. The view and sounds from atop the building are nightmarish, but we’re hoping that anyone on the ground supporting this effort managed to get out of the way before (at 1:29) a downpour of shards rained down on them.

[YouTube via Likecool]

Correction: We originally reported the incident took place in Poland, but have since corrected the post to indicate it happened at the 47-story ‘Well House’ tower in Moscow.