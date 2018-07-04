Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You’re doing the Fourth of July wrong if you’re not spending it with lots of food, lots of fireworks, and lots of tiny flags. But if you’d rather just stare at your phone all day, director David Ma has combined all the requisite Fourth of July traditions into a slo-mo extravaganza of patriotic destruction.

Red, White & BOOM should be required viewing when the Fourth of July rolls around each year (it could potentially be the Summer version of A Christmas Story) and it’s one of the rare times when a sequel—many sequels—would be welcome additions. Will someone please shove a blasting cap into an ear of corn and point their smartphone at it? From a safe distance, of course.

[YouTube via Foodbeast]