GIF

The Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado, used to have 16 regular T-Rex dinosaur statues. Now it has just 15, since one of the dinosaurs caught fire yesterday morning. It burned down in a glorious spectacle that was all caught on tape. But it wasn’t very scientifically accurate.



As far as we know, dinosaurs of the late Cretaceous period were rarely on fire. But this one has taken the internet by storm, despite its inaccuracies. Above, we have a GIF of what it might look like if such a dinosaur was featured in the latest trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The electrical fire thankfully didn’t touch anything in the amusement park beyond the single dinosaur, but it was quite the sight to behold, as you can see from videos taken at the scene.

When it was all said and done there was nothing left but the dinosaur’s metal structure. The park is still open to visitors.



Advertisement

As far as we know, this fire isn’t a secret viral promotion for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But a lesser news outlet might even call this Jurassic Spark. But we wouldn’t sink so low, we assure you.

[CNN and 9News]