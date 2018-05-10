Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Tesla’s hit a few speed bumps in getting all the pre-ordered Model 3's out the door and onto customers’ driveways. But perhaps the company can learn something from Daniele Benedettelli, who created a fully autonomous Lego car factory using the iconic building toy.

Now, I’m not saying Musk should consider rebuilding his factories out of brightly colored plastic bricks, but Benedettelli’s Lego car factory even lets customers choose various color options before their vehicle rolls off the line. Like real factories, this one relies on many pre-built components to get vehicles rolling off the line quickly, but that doesn’t make it any less fun to see in action. It also makes me wonder how long it will be before Lego’s own factories will just be made from Lego.

