What’s most impressive about Daniel Mckee’s videos is the filmmaker’s ability to organize thousands of images and then assemble them into an animated montage that’s both frantic and fascinating. With Amazon Rise, he’s edited three minutes of random Amazon products together based on their ascending prices, and I just want it to go on and on for hours.

Amazon should maybe consider replacing its product suggestions with more videos like this, flashing hundreds of products across shoppers’ eyes as they scroll through the site. I suddenly have the subliminal urge to buy tomato soup, Hungry Hungry Hippos, and a gas can, despite having no use for any of them.

