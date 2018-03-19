GIF

With millions of them churned out at the height of spinner-mania, fidget spinners are going to be around for a long time after the fad has faded, whether you like it or not. So it’s good to see people finding alternate uses for the novelty widgets, like building complex Rube Goldberg machines that end with a fitting demise for the spinning nuisances.

YouTube’s Kaplamino bought 50 fidget spinners—a mere drop in the bucket—to make this Rube Goldberg machine that represents the only interesting use for the finger toys. But given this layout sits on an angled table to make the whole thing work, an even more satisfying finale would have seen all 50 spinners slide off and into the trash.

