We’re hoping that common sense stops the vast majority of people from trying to look into the business end of a jet engine while it’s blasting out incredibly hot exhaust. But since there are people out there intentionally eating laundry detergent pods, here’s a fun demonstration that shows what a running jet engine will do to your face.

The results are... horrific... even with YouTube’s The Hacksmith using a latex-covered zombie mannequin in lieu of a real human head. In just a few seconds, the face is stripped clean, leaving a skull with a blank stare that seems to wonder why anyone would ever be stupid enough to attempt this. Hopefully the Avengers watch this video and stop standing so close to Iron Man before he’s ready to take flight.

