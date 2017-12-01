GIF GIF: YouTube

Starting a new hobby usually requires a hefty investment in both time and equipment, but when 77-year-old Tatsuo Horiuchi retired and wanted to take up painting, he passed on the pricey brushes, paint, and canvases, and decided to use an app already installed on his Windows PC: Microsoft Excel.

Relying on the business software’s ability to generate colorful graphs used to illustrate data, Horiuchi wields Excel like Michelangelo did paint and brushes. But until the Sistine Chapel installs a giant LCD display on the ceiling, he may never have the opportunity to truly ‘paint’ a masterpiece.

