GIF

Any kitchen innovation that reduces the number of dishes you have to clean is always welcome, and that’s exactly why we love this functional knife made from dried pasta. Not only can it be used to slice up tomatoes for a sauce, it can also be boiled and eaten as the main course.

If you’re not following this talented Japanese knife-maker on YouTube, you’re missing out on some truly impressive creations like knives made from leftover chocolate, or dried fish. The entire time-consuming processes of their creations is thoroughly documented, and while you’re able to follow along at home to make your own, reproducing this craftsman’s skills at sharpening almost anything might be hard to reproduce without a lot of practice.

[YouTube]