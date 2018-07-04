Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Jeb Corliss brought along a GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera during a ride on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Goliath roller coaster. But instead of using the footage to create an immersive VR experience, he instead turned it into a fantastically trippy 2D video that will make you dizzier faster than riding the real thing.

The camera captures footage in all directions, giving us a unique perspective on where the coaster is going, and where it’s been, all at the same time. The results could easily pass for footage from the movie Inception that ended up on the cutting room floor, as the coaster’s track bends and twists into structures that simply couldn’t exist in the real world.

[YouTube via Likecool]