Traveling today is less about visiting and experiencing exotic locales than it is about pointing your smartphone at famous landmarks in hopes of racking up Instagram likes. How bad have things gotten? Using public Instagram accounts and hashtags, filmmaker Oliver Kmia was able to assemble this entertaining compilation of unoriginal travel photos.



The next time you’re headed to Australia, maybe skip the photo of the Sydney Opera House, there are already millions online. And should you find yourself in Ireland kissing the Blarney stone, perhaps consider keeping that experience to yourself, because thousands of others have already flooded social media with pics of Blarney Castle.

