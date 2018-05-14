Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

After miraculously getting a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy to take flight, the RC hobbyists at YouTube’s FliteTest challenged themselves to get one of Ikea’s cheap Jokkmokk wooden chairs airborne. Not only did they succeed, they also managed to complete all of the flightworthy upgrades in a mere six hours

Building an RC plane isn’t as challenging as designing and engineering a 747, but it’s still no easy feat. Even building an RC plane from a kit, that’s guaranteed to soar, can take days. As far as we know, no one’s ever used a wooden Ikea chair as an airframe before, which makes it all the more amazing that this bizarre craft smoothly took to the skies on its very first takeoff. The only upgrade it possibly needs now is a stronger motor to allow its pilot to actually sit on that chair during flight.

[YouTube]