Breakfast may or may not be the most important meal of the day, but it’s also arguably hardest to make. Can you really trust yourself to safely use a hot stove while you’re still half asleep? Obviously not, and why go to all that effort when you can build a Lego machine to make you bacon and eggs while you catch a few extra minutes of shuteye.
The last time we checked in with YouTube’s The Brick Wall, they had built a brick-sucking robo-vac out of Lego and Technic. Both builds are impressive, but I don’t see a crispy bacon dispenser on the vaccuum, which automatically makes this breakfast machine the superior contraption.
