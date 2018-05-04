Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Breakfast may or may not be the most important meal of the day, but it’s also arguably hardest to make. Can you really trust yourself to safely use a hot stove while you’re still half asleep? Obviously not, and why go to all that effort when you can build a Lego machine to make you bacon and eggs while you catch a few extra minutes of shuteye.

The last time we checked in with YouTube’s The Brick Wall, they had built a brick-sucking robo-vac out of Lego and Technic. Both builds are impressive, but I don’t see a crispy bacon dispenser on the vaccuum, which automatically makes this breakfast machine the superior contraption.

[YouTube via Laughing Squid]