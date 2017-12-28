GIF

Clouds form when warm, humid air rises into the cooler atmosphere, and all that water vapor condenses into tiny floating water droplets. But sometimes that process can be inverted, like when cold air trapped in the Grand Canyon causes it to fill with clouds as warm air passes over the massive gorge. And sometimes, that phenomenon can be absolutely stunning.

Filmmakers Harun Mehmedinovic and Gavin Heffernan were at the right place and the right time to capture a series of amazing timelapses of this full-cloud inversion in the Grand Canyon in this short film, Kaibab Requiem. The film is part of a larger project called Skyglow which strives to document the beauty of the night skies in North America, while also highlighting how light pollution minimizes our ability to enjoy the nightly spectacle above our heads.

