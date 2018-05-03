Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Planes are not designed for tall passengers. Even an hour-long flight can be uncomfortable when you’re twisted and contorted to fit in a seat. So watching an 11-hour flight from London to San Francisco take just four minutes in this spectacular cockpit timelapse makes me wish supersonic air travel was an everyday thing.

This timelapse was captured by British Airways pilot Dave Wallsworth on an Airbus A380 and includes a westerly sunrise as the plane races towards San Francisco. If you crunch the numbers, actually making the 5,353-mile trip from London’s Heathrow airport to San Francisco International in four minutes would require an airspeed just above 80,300 miles per hour. Buckle up.

[YouTube via B3ta]