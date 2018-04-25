Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Popular in Turkey and parts of Asia, ebru is a unique form of painting that swaps a canvas for a liquid-filled pan that’s sprinkled and splattered with vibrant colored pigments. Using specialized tools, unique patterns can be created by carefully mixing the floating pigments through a process that might be even more satisfying than the resulting artwork.

Once a pattern has been perfected, the pigments are transferred to a blank canvas by simply dunking it face down into the mixture, producing a permanent piece that more often than not looks like an expensive marble. But I’m less interested in the final product, which probably takes a lot more skill and patience than I have to perfect. I just want to spend the rest of my days as stress-free as possible, dribbling paints and smearing colors. It’s like finger painting for adults.

