I can’t even hop a curb on my bike without feeling like a Hollywood stuntperson risking their life for a shot, so watching biker Antoine Bizet careen down a mountain in the deserts of Utah leaves me sweaty, short of breath, and happy to be safely perched in my office chair.

Instead of slowly and carefully hunting for the safest path down the mountain, Bizet races down the most precarious trails, back-flipping and front-flipping off of every cliff and precipice he encounters. It makes for amazing first-person footage, and I’m happy to let the professionals like Bizet take all these risks.

