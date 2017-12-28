GIF

At my fingertips lies the entire internet, filled with a near-infinite number of digital distractions. So why do I keep watching Steve Price’s latest Rube Goldberg machine featuring the adventures of a red ball encountering countless complex contraptions all powered by nothing but gravity?

If there’s a startup out there with dreams of becoming the next Netflix, don’t waste your time developing series starring big-name Hollywood actors. Just go out and hire all of the talented Rube Goldberg machine builders who are constantly sharing their amazing creations on YouTube. I can promise you at least one loyal customer.

[YouTube via The Kids Should See This]